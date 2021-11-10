Veteran’s Day closings

Trash and recycling pickup in Jasper will operate on a slightly different schedule this week.

Due to Veteran’s Day, trash and cardboard that is normally collected on Thursday, November 11th, will now be collected on Friday, November 12th.

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup for the rest of the week will remain on the regular schedule. Please have trash and cardboard recycling at the curbside by 7 am.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will also be closed on Thursday, November 11th, for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

All city of Huntingburg offices will also be closed on Thursday, November 11th, in observance of the Veteran’s Day Holiday.

The offices will reopen on Friday, November 12th, at 8 am.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Friday, November 12.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.