Victoria Ann Godsey, age 52, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:45 p.m., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

She was born December 7, 1968, in Danville, Illinois, to Estell and Shery (Alkire) Godsey. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Victoria is survived by two sons, Donald Glenn Hash of Stendal and Joseph Kendall “J.K.” Hash of Huntingburg; and her sister, Rosemary Watkins-Khan of New York.

No funeral services will be held at this time. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com