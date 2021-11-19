Violet Ann Wineinger, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of French Lick, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Violet was born on February 26, 1941, to Chester and Bernice (Luttrell) Smith. She married Charles Wayne Wineinger on April 5, 1958, in French Lick, Indiana.

She retired from General Motors in St. Louis, Missouri, where she had worked for 12 years.

She was a member of the United Auto Workers and the South Liberty United Church of Christ in French Lick, Indiana.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and collecting antiques.

Surviving are her husband, Charlie Wineinger, Jasper, IN, two children, Debra (Kenny) Bextermueller, Cabot, AR, Shanna Kope, St. Louis, MO, three grandchildren, one great grandson, two brothers, Charles (Rosemary) Smith, Jasper, IN, Harold (Wanda) Smith, Indianapolis, IN, one sister-in-law, Rosemary Smith, Eaton, OH, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Mary Cox and one brother, Leon Smith.

A gravesite service for Violet Ann Wineinger will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in French Lick, Indiana.

