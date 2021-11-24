Wilstem Winter Fest Light Show underway

Thanksgiving maybe tomorrow, but the Christmas spirit is already in the air of Wilstem Wildlife Park.

The Wilstem Winter Fest Light Show is underway and continues through January 1st.

The one-and-a-half mile long drive-thru light display features 2.5 million lights, a chance to see Santa Claus, and is considered one of the largest light shows in America.

Guests will enter a 200-foot drive-thru tunnel, which can be seen from the highway and welcomed by Santa, elves, and Mrs. Claus decorated in lights.

The covered bridged is decked out in lights, followed by trees wrapped in lights and animated horses.

Guests will then pass through the Victorian Holiday scene, spheres hanging from the trees, and then through the animal families consisting of buffalo, grizzly bears, giraffes, and elephants.

Guests will see Santa playing sports with the reindeer, classic reindeer scenes, a poinsettia farm, woodland animals, and complete your trip through the 100-foot drive-thru tunnel!

The show runs through January 1st and starts at 6:30 pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wilstem.com or call (812)-936-4484.

The cost is $25 per car.