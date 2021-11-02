Zachary S. Hulsman, 29, of Birdseye, passed away on Sunday, October 31st at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Zach was born August 16, 1992 in Evansville to Steven and Tricia (Bettag) Hulsman.

Zach was an avid sports fan. He followed the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a huge Kevin Durant fan, and supported him wherever he played. Zach loved his dog Maisie and enjoyed spending time with her.

Zach is survived by his parents, Steven and Tricia Hulsman of Birdseye; a sister, Whitney (Bryce) Ridener of Evansville; paternal grandmother, MarthaHulsman of Birdseye; maternal grandparents, John and Elaine Bettag of Mariah Hill.

Zach was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Hulsman.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 4th at 8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com