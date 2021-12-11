11 People Arrested after FBI, DEA, and Evansville Police Work Together

11 people were arrested in Evansville following a meth and fentanyl sweep.

Local Evansville authorities joined the FBI and the DEA in carrying out several search warrants across town. They arrested 11 people in total, all who had criminal backgrounds and many who had active warrants.

The Evansville raid came the same day that federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment of 21 people in southern Indiana on drug charges. T

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Evansville has a news conference scheduled for Friday to talk about the indictments and the arrests.