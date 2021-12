18 WJTS Sports Presents: High School Basketball

Gibson Southern Titans vs Jasper Wildcats

Recorded: December 11, 2021 • Aired: December 12, 2021

Credits:

Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Camera:

Jeremy Markos

Commentary:

Craig Schneider

Jason Stamm

Music by audionautix.com

An 18 WJTS Sports Production

You can find past games here or on our YouTube page.