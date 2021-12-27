A Jasper man was arrested Sunday evening on OWI charges.
The jasper police dept conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. During the course of the traffic, stop officers believed the driver identified as 50-year-old Patrick Schipp to be intoxicated.
After conducting a field sobriety test, the driver was taken in for a chemical test where he tested .179.
Schipp was lodged in the Dubois county security center with charges of OWI (Operating while intoxicated) w/ BAC of .15 and OWI endangerment.
Be the first to comment on "A Jasper man was arrested Sunday evening on OWI charges."