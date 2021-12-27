A Jasper man was arrested Sunday evening on OWI charges.

Posted By: Logan Troesch December 27, 2021

The jasper police dept conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.  During the course of the traffic, stop officers believed the driver identified as 50-year-old Patrick Schipp to be intoxicated.

After conducting a field sobriety test, the driver was taken in for a chemical test where he tested .179.

Schipp was lodged in the Dubois county security center with charges of OWI (Operating while intoxicated) w/ BAC of .15 and OWI endangerment.

