A Jasper man was arrested Sunday evening on OWI charges.

The jasper police dept conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. During the course of the traffic, stop officers believed the driver identified as 50-year-old Patrick Schipp to be intoxicated.

After conducting a field sobriety test, the driver was taken in for a chemical test where he tested .179.

Schipp was lodged in the Dubois county security center with charges of OWI (Operating while intoxicated) w/ BAC of .15 and OWI endangerment.