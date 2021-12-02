A Jasper Woman arrested on domestic battery.

Jasper police officers were dispatched to the area of main street/fifteenth street in reference to a male and female in a domestic dispute Tuesday night around 10 pm.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the female party 32-year-old Ashley Cox had physically assaulted the male party.

Cox was arrested and lodged in the Dubois county security center on Domestic Battery in the presence of a Child a Level 6 Felony.