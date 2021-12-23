A Loogootee man was arrested on OWI charges late Wednesday night.

The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the area of Southgate Shopping Center at 305 US 231 in reference to a possible intoxicated driver at around 10:18 Wednesday night.

The male was reported to have gotten into the driver’s seat of a maroon Ford Fusion in the parking lot. As officers arrived in the area, the vehicle was observed leaving its initial parking space and traveled to a new parking space on the other side of the parking lot.

Upon investigation, the male driver was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Flynn.

Flynn was found to be under the influence of alcohol and after conducting a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, Flynn was transported to Memorial Hospital Flynn was found to have a blood alcohol content of .332.

Flynn was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) – Prior Conviction (Level 6 Felony) and OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) Over .15 (Class A Misdemeanor).