A Suspect Arrested In Evansville Double Murder Investigation
We are waiting for more details about a double murder in Evansville. Police say it happened about 3 a.m. yesterday morning at a home on the city’s southeast side. But investigators are not saying what happened or identifying the victims. Evansville Police say they have a suspect in custody, the suspect is identified as 29-year-old Arthur Jones the Fourth.
Be the first to comment on "A Suspect Arrested In Evansville Double Murder Investigation"