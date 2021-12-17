Accident in Dubois County Claims a Life

On , 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Jasper-Dubois Road. The crash occurred approximately 3.5 miles north of State Road 164. A green Kia Soul, driven by 17-year-old Corbyn Musick from Dubois, was traveling northeast on the roadway. A black 2007 Audi A4, driven by 18-year-old Landon Mattingly from Dubois, was traveling southwest bound on the roadway.

For an unknown reason, the Audi crossed the center of the roadway entering the Kia’s driving lane. The two vehicles collided head on near the edge of the northeast bound lane. Both vehicles came to rest off the edge of the roadway just a few feet from the area of initial impact. Mr. Mattingly was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. Mr. Musick was transported by ambulance to Jasper Memorial, and then to St. Vincent in Evansville via helicopter. Mr. Musick is still in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

All notifications have been made.

No further information is available at this time.

Assisting at the scene were: Dubois County Sheriffs Department, Dubois Volunteer Fire Department and Dubois County EMS.