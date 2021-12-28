Betty J. Kaetzel 92, of Santa Claus, IN. died on Dec. 26, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

Betty was born , 1929, in Grandview, IN. to Jerome and Mamie (Biedenkopf) Neville. She was a longtime member of the Santa Claus United Methodist Church and worked at GE for over 40 years.

Betty enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herbert in 1987, and three sisters Catherine Shelton, Mary Jane Ellis, and Alice Guth.

She is survived by a daughter Janet (Michael) Haile of Henderson, KY., grandchildren, Gretchen (Joe) Dreiman of Vincennes, IN. and Andrew Haile of Louisville, KY., great-grandchildren Kayla and Wyatt Dreiman and Tucker Haile, as well as a brother Frank Neville of Chrisney, IN., several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services are planned for Dec. 31, at 10 AM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, IN. with burial to follow in the Santa Claus United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 – 7 PM CST on Dec. 30, at Fuller Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Historic Santa Claus Campground, 16670 N. 625 E. Santa Claus, IN 47579.

fullersfh.com Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements ().