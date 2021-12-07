Beverly S. Streicher, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:34 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Bev was born in Washington, Indiana, on January 29, 1940, to Junior and Catherine (Wingfield) Pruesz. She married Donald Streicher on October 17, 1959, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1959 graduate of Jasper High School.

She retired from Streicher Construction, where she had been corporate secretary for over 20 years.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper and the Jasper Country Club.

Beverly was an avid golfer and had won the club championship at the Jasper Country Club several times. She also loved flower gardening, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends. She and her husband, Donald, enjoyed traveling, and they made trips to every state.

Surviving are her husband, Don Streicher, Jasper, IN, four children, Terry (Donna) Streicher, Jasper, IN, Cathy (Brian) Mundy, Jasper, IN, Cindy (Gary) Weinzapfel, Jasper, IN, Vicky Mehringer, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Dustin Spanbauer, Brooke Mehringer, Dylan Mehringer, Eric Mundy, Kristen Weinzapfel, Jenny Schum, Adam Weinzapferl, three great-grandchildren, Kieric Harmon, Russell, and Della Schum, one sister, Nora Jane (Fred) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, and one brother, John Pruesz, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one grandson, Daniel Weinzapfel, two sisters, Madonna Anderson and Sandy Bass, one brother, Larry Pruesz, and one sister-in-law, Patty Pruesz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly S. Streicher will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the Sisters of St. Benedict.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.