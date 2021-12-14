On , 2021, Carole Beth Roberts was called to her heavenly home to be in the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior. Carole was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her love and devotion to her family and friends were second only to her love and devotion to God.

Carole was born in Harrisburg, IL on , 1938, to the late Vernon Casper and Thelma Jean (Irwin) McFall. She was a graduate of Bosse High School, then attended Evansville College. Over the years, she worked in accounting, education, and served as a librarian at the University of Evansville. Most recently, Carole enjoyed being a homemaker.

Carole married Wayne C. Roberts on , 1965, at Washington Avenue Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana, where they first met. Throughout their married life, they lived in several cities and states, but spent the last twenty years in Jasper, IN. While Wayne served as a minister of music in several different churches, Carole served faithfully by his side.

Carole was known for her selfless love and compassion for others. One of the spiritual gifts God granted her was the ability to mentor women young and old. She was a good listener, faithful in prayer, and offered wise counsel. She also loved to cook, work crossword puzzles, read, and play cards with her children and grandchildren. Above everything, her favorite pastime was spending as much time as she could with her family.

Carole was a cherished member of Crosspoint Fellowship Church. She loved her pastor and church family dearly.

Carole leaves behind her loving husband, Wayne C. Roberts, Jasper, IN; two sons, Jeffrey Wayne “Castle” Roberts, Jasper, IN, and Kevin Michael (Amy) Roberts, Henderson, KY; two grandchildren, Abigail and Isaac Roberts; one sister, Trish Townsend, Evansville, IN, and one brother, Mike (Paula) McFall, Evansville, IN; five nephews and four nieces.

A Memorial Service for Carole Beth Roberts will be held on , 2021, at 7:00 p.m. E.S.T. at CrossPoint Fellowship Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial on , 2021, at 2:00 E.S.T. in Sunset Memorial Park in Evansville, Indiana.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T) service time at the church on . The Memorial Service can be viewed Livestream on the church’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CrossPoint Fellowship Church in Jasper.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.