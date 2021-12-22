It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Arlen Ball is announcing his death on December 18th at the age of 68. He was born on August 17, 1953.

Our husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, father-in-law, stepfather, uncle, and friend was an amazing individual.

He served in the Army, drove for Winkler’s and was a supervisor at Dubois Wood.

Charlie loved his family. He allowed and encouraged shenanigans among us all. He was a “Gunsmoke” lovin’, Budweiser drinkin’, Dallas Cowboy cheerin’, Beatles listenin’ sweetheart of a man who will be loved and forever missed by us.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Arlen and Lydia (Childress) Ball, a brother-in-law Jeffrey Stone and a son-in-law Eric Doan.

He is survived by his wife Sandy (Edgin) Ball, daughters Angie Doan and Penny (Scott) Fortune, a stepdaughter April (Derek) Daniel and a stepson Adam (Brianna) Rager, grandchildren Laine Fortune and Zachrey (Erica) Fortune, Sarah Doan and Michael Doan, step grandchildren Noah Daniel and Aubrey Daniel, and two great granddaughters McKenna Fortune and Emersyn Fortune. Also surviving are a sister Diana Stone, nephews Jarrod (Jenny) Stone and JT (Missy) Stone, and a great niece Ashley Stone.

Our favorite quote from Charlie- “I should just keep quiet, but I don’t.”

Military Honors will be conducted at 1PM CST on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the American Legion Post 444 in Dale with a celebration of Charlie’s life immediately following, also at the Legion.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.