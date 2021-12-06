Charles F. Kruger, age 90 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:34 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Charles was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on June 10, 1931, to Charles A. and Irene (Heidet) Kruger. He married Ida Mae “Mazie” Fetcher on August 31, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN. She preceded him in death on December 30, 1988.

In his youth, Charlie collected stamps, coins, and baseball cards extensively. Later in life, he filled his time working on the rental properties he cherished and owned. He was readily recognizable by many in his old S-10 he drove for years- very slowly by the way! He will be missed.

Charles was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball. He would tease them and tell them, “Never grow up. Always stay little.”

Surviving are three daughters; Connie Thewes, Jasper, IN, Jeanie Kruger, Jasper, IN, Tammy Leinenbach, Jasper, IN, one son; Steve (Debra) Kruger, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson on the way.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one son who died in infancy, Todd Michael Kruger, one grandson, Doug Kruger, one great-grandson, Marshal Leinenbach, two sisters; Valeria Zehr and Patsy Kruger, and two brothers; Bob and Donnie Kruger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles F. Kruger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7th at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on Wednesday, December 8th at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the Jasper Baseball Program in honor of his grandson, Doug Kruger.

