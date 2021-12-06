Charlotte A. Hassfurther, 76, of Ferdinand passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Willowdale Village in Dale. Charlotte was born July 28, 1945, in Dale to Emil and Alice (Schwindel) Brenner. She was united in marriage to Thomas Hassfurther on November 29, 1969, in St. Joseph Church in Dale.

Charlotte retired from the Abbey Press after 50 years. She was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish.

Surviving are her husband Thomas Hassfurther, one daughter, Melissa (Randy) Braunecker of Ferdinand, one grand-daughter, Jadyn Braunecker. Five brothers, Stewart, Leon, Lynn, and Gerald (Geraldine) Brenner all of Dale, and Clyde Brenner of Saint Meinrad. Three sisters, Rojean Brenner of Dale, Tammy Lillipop of Huntingburg, and Karen Brenner of Jasper. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hassfurther, and an infant sister, Donna Kay Brenner. Three brothers, Robert, Gail, and Glenn Brenner.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CT Friday, December 10th in Saint Meinrad Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Thursday from 3:00 until 7:00 PM CT and on Friday from 9:00 AM CT until the service time at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.