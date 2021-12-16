City of Huntingburg Street Department Last leaf pick up December 23rd.

The City of Huntingburg Street Department will pick up loose-leaf piles for Huntingburg residents for the final time on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line so equipment can reach them. To ensure leaves are collected, please call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 with your street address by Wednesday, December 22.

If residents have leaves to discard after December 23, they may be taken to the Huntingburg Limb Yard, located at 1103 E 1st Street, Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. As a reminder, leaves must be loose and not placed in trash bags when discarded at the Limb Yard.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.