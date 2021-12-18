COVID-19 Vaccine-Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J Booster Doses

The CDC has issued updated Covid-19 booster eligibility guidance to include anyone age 16 and older. Based upon those recommendations, the Indiana Department of Health supports the administration of booster doses to individuals who attest to meeting CDC guidelines as outlined below:

16 and older and completed their primary vaccination series of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.

18 and older and completed their primary vaccination series of Moderna or Pfizer at least 6 months ago or completed their primary vaccination of Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago.

Teens 16–17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster. Individuals 18 years and older may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Eligible Hoosiers who want Moderna or Pfizer from the Dubois County Health Department can visit www.outshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment for the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine you will need to call 812-481-7056.

Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added.