David V. “Curly” Helming Sr, age 71, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on , 2021, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by family.

Curly was born on , 1950, to Bernard and Dorothy (Messmer) Helming. He married Rhonda Street on , 1984 at the Providence Home in Jasper.

Curly graduated from Jasper High School in 1969. After high school, he went to trade school in St. Louis, MO, to become a plumber and pipefitter. He then went on to become a marine during the Vietnam era where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune. After the service, he attended Vincennes University Jasper Campus and received his associates degree.

Curly worked at Helming Brothers then Messmer Mechanical and retired as a Union pipefitter.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147.

He enjoyed fishing, especially bass fishing tournaments. He loved listening to his vinyl records of classic rock and spending time with his family and friends solving world problems with company in his garage.

Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Rhonda Helming, Celestine, IN, one daughter; Leah Helming, Jasper, IN, one son; David (Kamille) Helming Jr, Dubois, IN, one grandson; Bowie Helming, four sisters; Rose Anne Halter, Marlene Siddons, Carolyn Oeding, Elizabeth “Betty” McMillen, two brothers; Bernard “Bernie” and Joseph Helming.

A funeral service for David V. “Curly” Helming will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2021, in Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Loogootee, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Caleb Moffatt will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper on ,2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on , 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.