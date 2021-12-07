Elmer Brames elected 2022 Treasurer of IACC

Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames was elected 2022 Treasurer of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) during their annual conference. Tom Wall, Huntington County Commissioner stated that “Brames will be a great spokesperson for our association and is very dedicated to improving local government.”

As Treasurer, Elmer Brames will represent the elected county commissioners in the 92 counties of Indiana. Brames will be Treasurer of the IACC’s Board of Directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.

Diana Biddle, Brown County Commissioner was elected President; Mark Heirbrandt, Hamilton County Commissioner was elected Vice President; and Kellie Streeter, Knox County Commissioner was elected Secretary during the meeting as well.

The elections were held during the IACC’s 2021 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff. Commissioner Brames and others attended several training workshops concerning county-related topics focusing on, American Rescue Plan Act Funding, 2022 Legislative Priorities, “How to tell your Story,” Open Door Laws, Mental Health and Addiction Strategies, Cyber Security, Road Funding, and more in their training sessions.

Indiana’s 52nd Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch was the Keynote speaker for the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections Broadband Grants, Improving Housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs to reduce jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties. Crouch has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.

State Senator Rodric Bray, leader of the Indiana Senate as the President Pro Tempore and Representative Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus Chair addressed attendees as well during their Legislative Update.