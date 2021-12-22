Donald R. Summers

Donald R. “Don” Summers, age 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:20 a.m., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born December 27, 1934, in Georgetown, Indiana, to Kenneth and Opal (Corbett) Summers. They moved to Huntingburg in 1940; where Don graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army in the Signal Core for 2 years. Don married Linda Tribbie on October 31, 1959. He was a dedicated Huntingburg Happy Hunter and Southridge Raider sports fan. He worked on the football chain gang from 1954 to 2020; and coached Little League Baseball for many years. Don had worked at Christopher Electric, Stemle Propane Gas Company and Petrolane Gas Company. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Summers of Huntingburg; one son, Jeff Summers of Huntingburg; one daughter, Laura Ann (Bob) Charleston of Johns Creek, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Annie (William) McCommon and Phoebe Charleston.

There will be no services held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com