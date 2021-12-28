Dorothy LaNell Brown, age 83, of Duff, Indiana, passed away at 6:50 a.m., on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at The Timbers of Jasper nursing home in Jasper.

She was born July 6, 1938, in Stonewall, Oklahoma, to Barney and Mary (Vickers) Bushers; and married Jack G. Brown on December 12, 1959, in Oakland City, Indiana. Dorothy graduated from Spurgeon High School in 1956; and worked at The Waters of Huntingburg for over 30 years. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack G. Brown, who passed away on February 3, 2011; two brothers, Lloyd and Gary Bushers; one brother-in-law, Kenny Lau; and by one grandchild.

She is survived by five children, Kevin (Janet) Brown of Huntingburg, Kelly Brown, Karla (Daniel) Uppencamp of Petersburg, Kregg (Beth) Brown of Holland and Sharol Merrie of Stilwell, Oklahoma; one sister, Linda Lau of Huntingburg; one sister-in-law, Jane Perry of Huntingburg; and by eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Dorothy LaNell Brown will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the service.