Douglas William Biehl, age 51, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:03 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born August 25, 1970, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Gene and Shirley (Essary) Biehl. Doug owned and operated G & S Mobile Home RV Service; and was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. He served in the Army National Guard for 20 years and was deployed in the Afghanistan Campaign. He was an expert marksman for the Army National Guard as well as a small arms instructor and a SARTS Staff NCOIC at Camp Atterbury. His military career was as varied as his hobbies. He earned the Chiefs 50 award in all 5 combat disciplines of shooting. He was on the International Combat Team for 2 decades and an instructor at the Marksmanship Training Center, training thousands of soldiers.

Doug loved God, and adored his family, friends and Country. He loved to help people and knew how to be a great friend, treasuring the friendships he made. You’d often find him tinkering on things, stopping to help a stranger in need or finding a way to get into trouble with his child-like spirit. Doug was a Scoutmaster for Troop 181 in Huntingburg for more than 10 years. He was an Eagle Scout and went on multiple trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico helping to enrich young men’s lives, including a trip with his son Alex, who also became an Eagle Scout.

He was a bus driver for Southwest Dubois County School Corporation and surrounding counties, with kids loving the music he would play in the bus. He was an active participant and supporter of SARG and the Southridge swim team. Doug went on a life changing walk to Emmaus. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, NRA and a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Biehl.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Jayne Biehl, nee Stokes of Huntingburg; one son, Alex William Biehl of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri; one daughter, Jordan Biehl of Huntingburg; his mother, Shirley Biehl of Dale; and one sister, Sherri Keaton of Yorktown, Indiana.

Funeral services for Douglas Biehl will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with military rites conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Minister Ryan Stiles will officiate at the services.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Monday. The family has designated that any memorial contributions received will go toward Jordan’s college fund. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com