Dubois and Haysville Fire Departments Collecting Donations

The Dubois and Haysville are asking the community to help fill a trailer with supplies for the residents of Kentucky that have lost everything from the devasting tornadoes that came on Friday night/Saturday morning. We are wanting to go this SAT the 18th we will also start another trailer to go the following week.

The following items are being requested:

Water

Coats

Gloves

Beanie hats

Blankets

Cleaning supplies

Tarps

Candles/matches

Duct tape

Shovels/ Rakes

Phone chargers

Trash bags

Flashlights/batteries

Paper products

Laundry soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Feminine products Hygiene products

Diapers

Baby wipes

First-aid supplies

OTC medicine

Gas cards

Nonperishable items such as canned goods with pop-tops

Gatorade

Snacks

Pet supplies

Toys for Christmas Gifts

WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING ANY CLOTHING DONATIONS AT THIS TIME.

Drop Off location is at the Dubois Fire Department; 4579 N 2ND ST; Dubois IN 47527

Hours open are

Tuesday 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Wednesday 12:00 – 6:00 PM

Thursday 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Friday 4:00 PM -6:00 PM

Also can drop it off at Haysville Fire House anytime just contact one of firemen below.

Contact info

Haysville Fireman

Cody Weisheit 812-639-6911

Owen Fuhrman 812-639-3251

Dubois Fireman

Willie Neukam 812-631-5376

John Dodd 812-639-7304

Blake Hawes 812-827-7010

Any help is greatly appreciated!

Thank you,