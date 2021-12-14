Dubois and Haysville Fire Departments Collecting Donations

The Dubois and Haysville are asking the community to help fill a trailer with supplies for the residents of Kentucky that have lost everything from the devasting tornadoes that came on Friday night/Saturday morning. We are wanting to go this SAT the 18th we will also start another trailer to go the following week.
The following items are being requested:
Water
Coats
Gloves
Beanie hats
Blankets
Cleaning supplies
Tarps
Candles/matches
Duct tape
Shovels/ Rakes
Phone chargers
Trash bags
Flashlights/batteries
Paper products
Laundry soap
Toothpaste
Toothbrush
Feminine products Hygiene products
Diapers
Baby wipes
First-aid supplies
OTC medicine
Gas cards
Nonperishable items such as canned goods with pop-tops
Gatorade
Snacks
Pet supplies
Toys for Christmas Gifts
WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING ANY CLOTHING DONATIONS AT THIS TIME.
Drop Off location is at the Dubois Fire Department; 4579 N 2ND ST; Dubois IN 47527
Hours open are
Tuesday 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Wednesday 12:00 – 6:00 PM
Thursday 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Friday 4:00 PM -6:00 PM
Also can drop it off at Haysville Fire House anytime just contact one of firemen below.
Contact info
Haysville Fireman
Cody Weisheit 812-639-6911
Owen Fuhrman 812-639-3251
Dubois Fireman
Willie Neukam 812-631-5376
John Dodd 812-639-7304
Blake Hawes 812-827-7010
Any help is greatly appreciated!
Thank you,
