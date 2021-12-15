Dubois County Democrats collecting bottled water donations for Tornado Victims

The Dubois County Democrats are collecting bottled water donations to deliver to Kentucky relief efforts for Mayfield and other towns damaged by the tornado. We are asking for cases of bottled water and will also take new hats, gloves, and socks of all sizes. At this time we cannot accept any food or other items not listed.

Donation sites are located at Jasper and Huntingburg Libraries, Vincennes U at Jasper and Eck Mundy Associates, 450 East 11th Street Jasper. A donation truck will be located at the Schroeder Soccer field parking lot on Friday December 18th from 11 am to 5 pm.

Members of the party will be taking the donations to sites in Kentucky identified by Kentucky Emergency Management to get the supplies the locations in need.

Please donate what you can to help our friends and family that are so close and suffering greatly.

If you need more information, please email the Dubois County Democrats at duboisdemocrats@gmail.com, or call 812-827-2508 and leave a message.