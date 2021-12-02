Dubois County Health Department’s Regional Testing Site is still available.

The Dubois County Health Department has this friendly reminder, the Regional Testing Site is still available for anyone needing or wanting covid-19 testing. The site has recently changed labs. With the switch, They are anticipating faster return times and the introduction of a less invasive PCR swabs as two added benefits. The site is still located at the former Ruxer’s golf course building, 400 South Clay St. in Jasper. However, there is a new phone number 812-675-5084. The hours of the Dubois County Regional Test site which is open to anyone wishing a test, regardless of residency are: Tues & Wed.=10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Thurs, Fri, & Sat.=8:00 am – 4:00 pm. The site is closed Sundays and Mondays as well as 1:00 – 2:00 pm for lunch. Times are Eastern.

Rapid COVID-19 tests (BinaxNOW COVID–19 Ag Cards) are available by appointment at the Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site during business hours. Results should be available about 30 minutes after the test. To schedule an appointment for a rapid test please register at DuboisCountyTesting.as.me.

To register for an appointment to obtain a PCR COVID -19 test please visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/.

You will have to click “I don’t have an invitation code”. If you do not have internet, you can call the new phone number 812-675-5084, if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results should be available within 2-3 business days.

If you have questions, you can contact 812-675-5084 or the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050