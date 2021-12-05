Edna M. Mehringer, age 89 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:43 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Edna was born in Ireland, Indiana on October 1, 1932, to Bernard and Frances (Burke) Rees. She married Delmar L. “Bud” Mehringer on October 25, 1952, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, IN. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1996.

She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for Jasper 5th Street Elementary School.

Edna was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

She enjoyed reading books, spending time with her cat Precious, watching baseball, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is one daughter, Deb Gunselman (Jim), Jasper, four sons, Brian Mehringer (Deb), Dan Mehringer (Trish), Doug Mehringer (Carla), and Ed Mehringer (Kristi), all of Jasper, one son-in-law, Marty Kluesner, Jasper, thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one daughter, Ruth A. Kluesner, one sister, Betty Kieffner, and three brothers, Robert, Clarence, and Claude Rees.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edna M. Mehringer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

