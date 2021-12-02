Failure to yield the right of way resulted in a minor accident in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Jacee (jay-cee) Justice of English, driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade was exiting the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts attempting to make a right turn onto US231 south. Meanwhile, Elaine Cissell of Huntingburg driving a 2017 Jeep Compass was approaching the area travelling south on US231. As Cissell was passing the entrance to the parking lot, Justice made the right turn onto US 231 striking the Jeep driven by Cissell causing her Jeep Compass to travel off of the roadway in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts. The Justice Jeep Renegade then impacted the billboard advertising sign in the parking lot with the front of the vehicle. Jacee Justice was cited for Failure To Yield The Right Of Way. A passenger in the Cissell vehicle, Jazziman Cissell complained of injury to the chest and head and was treated at the scene. The Justice Jeep Renegade sustained $1,500 – $2,000 in damage and the Cissell Jeep Compass was listed as a total loss.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



