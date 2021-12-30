Get ready to taste adventure in 2022 as The Girl Scouts introduce a new cookie.. This year cookie loving consumers across the country can get a big taste of deliciousness and adventure with new Adventurefuls, the lasted addition to the iconic girl scout cookie lineup. Adventurefuls are an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like girl scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long! To get your hands on an adventureful all you have to do is order them!

The girl’s scouts of southwest Indiana are currently taking orders for cookies! Online orders are currently being taken until March 6th and can only be placed through an individual girl scout or troop. You can also visit cookie booths beginning February 7th. Thin mints, toast yays, caramel delites, peanut butter patties, and peanut butter sandwiches, lemonades, shortbread, and the new adventurefuls are all available for 5 dollars a box. To order cookies you need to find your favorite girl scout!

If you need help finding a cookie professional near you can find one online at girlscouts-gssi.org