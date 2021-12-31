Indiana will remain under a coronavirus emergency order for the time being. Governor Eric Holcomb extended the state’s emergency order on Wednesday for the 22nd time. Governor Holcomb’s new order lasts until February 1st, but Indiana lawmakers will be looking to cut that short starting next week. Indiana’s emergency order no longer includes any mask or social distance requirements, it mainly allows the state to continue to receive extra federal money for everything from hospitals and nursing homes to food stamps.

