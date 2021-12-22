Grant requests for the Huntingburg Assistance Fund, a collection of community gifts that are distributed to non-profit charities helping the less fortunate, are currently being accepted. The fund has been in place for over 20 years, and provides charities with a grant to provide need-based services to the less fortunate during the holidays and New Year. Potential services include meals for the hungry; aid to homebound seniors; utility payments; food, clothing, school supplies and physician visits for school children; and other basic need aid.

To qualify, a local non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization must provide support or services to the less fortunate in the City of Huntingburg. Grant requests must be a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500. Individuals are not eligible to receive direct support. Those who qualify for assistance are encouraged to visit local agencies to learn of available social service agencies in our area. Requests for funding shall be limited in scope to direct services that benefit the less fortunate meet basic needs.

In order to receive funding, local non-profits should submit a one-page letter on organization letterhead and include the following information: one paragraph describing the mission or purpose of the organization, the amount being requested, plans to utilize funds, and an EIN or tax-ID number. Grant requests should be postmarked no later than Friday, January 7, 2022 to Huntingburg Assistance Fund, c/o Huntingburg City Hall, 508 E. 4th St., Huntingburg, IN 47542.

To make a donation to the Huntingburg Assistance Fund, please send payment to the Dubois County Community Foundation, PO Box 269 in Jasper or make a donation online at https://dccommunityfoundation.org.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email atrsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.