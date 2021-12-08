Heartland Half Marathon Proceeds Presented to Two Local Organization

Jamie Jahn, President of DC Multisport and the Race Director for the 2021 Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge & Kids Fun Run, presented checks totaling $19,061.42 split evenly between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Jenna Sermersheim, Director of Cardiac Services and to Girls on the Run Serving Southwest Indiana’s Executive Director, Sarah Leonard.

This money was raised through the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, and Team Challenge events held on September 4 and coordinated by DC Multisport, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting health and wellness while giving back to the local communities.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center was the corporate sponsor for this event. Proceeds given to the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center will be utilized for new integrative medicine services provided to cardiac patients. Past proceeds were used to purchase new equipment for the unit and educational information for a resource library for patients in cardiac rehab. With the proceeds, Girls on the Run will provide significant financial assistance to girls from low-economic backgrounds to ensure equitable and inclusive program access. As negative outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impact girls living in poverty, GOTRSWIN recognizes its responsibility to ensure that all girls are provided access to our evidence-based programming that fosters connection and promotes positive physical and mental well-being, regardless of their financial background.

Proceeds from this event are made possible through generous donations by local businesses including: River Centre; Heartland Cardiology; Kimball International; Kimball Electronics; WITZ; WBDC; OFS Brands, Inc.; Randy Norris: Mind, Body, & Spirit Endowment; Dubois County Visitors Center; Edward Jones – Craig Hanneman; Downtown Fitness & Running; Jasper Engines & Transmissions; Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company; Dunn & Associates; German American; Advanced Rehabilitation Inc. (ARI); Old National Bank; Celebration Ice; SERVUS!; Uebelhor & Sons Chevy, Cadillac, Toyota, Scion, & Commercial Vehicles; Jasper Family Dentistry; NASCAR Club; Farbest Foods, Inc.; Freedom Bank; Indiana Furniture; REM Bicycle & Fitness; Zax Creamery; Masterbrand Cabinets; Uebelhor Development; Wabash Valley Produce; Debbie K. Allen State Farm; Dubois County Tire and Supply; Eck-Mundy Associates, Inc.; MATRIX Integration; Kunkel Insurance Agency; McDonald’s(Mann Enterprises); Best Home Furnishings; Prairie Farms Dairy; Craig & Lange, PC; Tretter Physical Therapy; Werner Sawmill; Just A Trace; Meyer Distributing; Dr. Mike Adkins; Dairy Queen/Orange Julius; Schroering Plumbing, Heating & AC; Stac Material Handling; Leben Nutrition; Access Storage Now; Wagner Family Dental; Dubois Rural Electric Cooperative; Messmer Mechanical; Robert Ehrhard; Seng Pediatric Dentistry; Ewing Printing and Kizior & Young. This was the ninth year for this event while being the first race of the three-year circuit, rotating to other communities the next two years in Dubois County. In 2022, the event will take place in Huntingburg, IN. For information & to register for next year’s event, go to www.heartlandhalfmarathon.com.

DC Multisport has had a successful 2021, completing several events including the Color Run, Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge & Kids Fun Run; Strassenfest Bike Ride, a yoga series and the Full Moon Hike. DC Multisport’s mission is to promote Health & Wellness while giving back to our communities. To achieve a more philanthropic role, each event has a benefactor with proceeds going to a charitable cause.