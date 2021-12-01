The Huntingburg City Council passed a resolution last night to express an interest in purchasing property on North Main Street. The owner of the residential property at 405 North Main Street has made known their intent to sell. If the council were to purchase the property, it will be to help expand parking for Fourth Street. Mayor Steve Schwinghamer noted that having the additional property will be a big plus for the downtown merchants and area visitors. The resolution is the first step in the process, and only authorizes the city to express an interest in purchasing the property and to get two appraisals. With further approval by the council, the city then could offer to buy based on the average of the two appraisals.

