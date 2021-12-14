Huntingburg Public Library and VUJC collecting donations for Tornado.

The Huntingburg Public Library will be partnering with Vincennes University Jasper for a short donation effort to collect items for the first responders and families in the Kentucky Tornado area. There will be a donation bin at the Huntingburg Public Library to collect items needed for first responders and families.

There will be other bins located around Dubois County at VUJC, CTIM (see-tim) lobby, Habig (hah-big) Center, and outside Ace Hardware.

The bins will be available for donations until Saturday.

Items needed include

flash lights, headlamps, batteries, work/utility gloves, water, socks, undergarments, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, and toiletry items.