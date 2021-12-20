IN COVID-19: December 20, 2021

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 10,894 new cases of COVID-19 and 96 new deaths, with 2,554 cases reported on Monday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,192,448 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,853 deaths reported in the state, with 636 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.2% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 27 new cases over the weekend, with 6 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.7% amongst all test, and 23% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,166 cases for the county, and 145 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 36 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 2 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.8% amongst all test, and 37.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,842 cases for the county, and 51 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 80 new cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend, with 8 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.6% amongst all test, and 19.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,969 cases for the county, and 201 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 232 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 39 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.4% amongst all test, and 21.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 36,435 cases for the county, and 505 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 48 new cases over the weekend, with 8 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.1% amongst all test, and 27.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,529 cases for the county, and 121 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 47 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 2 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.7% amongst all test, and 33.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,364 cases for the county, and 118 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 28 new cases over the weekend, with 5 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.7% amongst all test, and 42.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,707 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 23 new cases over the weekend, with 5 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.4% amongst all test, and 25.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,349 cases for the county, and 121 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 9 new cases over the weekend, with 1 case reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.2% amongst all test, and 21.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,585 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 61 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 9 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.7% amongst all test, and 31.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,563 cases for the county, and 199 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 25 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 7 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.4% amongst all test, and 26.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,542 cases for the county, and 75 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 18 new cases over the weekend, with 6 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12% amongst all test, and 25.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,795 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 81 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 24 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.3% amongst all test, and 27.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,416 cases for the county, and 104 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 17 new cases over the weekend, with 1 case reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 24.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,099 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 25.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.