IN COVID-19: December 29, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 7,967 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths on Wednesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,234,919 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 18,338 deaths reported in the state, with 651 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.6% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 23 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 7.4% amongst all test, and 20.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,347 cases for the county, and 148 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 7 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12% amongst all test, and 27.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,920 cases for the county, and 54 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 70 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.1% amongst all test, and 18.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 13,282 cases for the county, and 205 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 273 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.2% amongst all test, and 22% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 37,544 cases for the county, and 509 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 48 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.6% amongst all test, and 23.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,748 cases for the county, and 121 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 29 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.8% amongst all test, and 33.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,627 cases for the county, and 119 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 12 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.6% amongst all test, and 26.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,761 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 19 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.9% amongst all test, and 21.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,472 cases for the county, and 123 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 6 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.6% amongst all test, and 20% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,616 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 33 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13% amongst all test, and 32.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,795 cases for the county, and 204 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 4 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.3% amongst all test, and 21.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,631 cases for the county, and 77 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 8 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11% amongst all test, and 30.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,834 cases for the county, and 30 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 26 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.9% amongst all test, and 25.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,598 cases for the county, and 108 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 34 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.8% amongst all test, and 20.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,194 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 24.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.