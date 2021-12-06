IN COVID-19: December 6, 2021

Indiana Department of Health reported 3,080 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,130,719 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,137 deaths reported in the state, with 599 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. As of right now, only 53.3% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 42 new cases over the weekend, with 7 new cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9,4% amongst all test, and 20.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,877 cases for the county, and 140 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 57.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of Monday:

Spencer has 8 new cases, with 50.7% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 8 new cases, with 35.4% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 1 new case, with 42.2% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 22 new cases, with 49% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 18 new cases, with 48.4% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has 2 new cases, with 42.6% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 5 new cases, with 46% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 5 new cases, with 57% of its population vaccinated.

And Warrick has 26 new cases, with 62.3% of its population vaccinated.

18.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.