IN COVID-19: December 08, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,241 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 new deaths on Wednesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,134,898 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,230 deaths reported in the state, with 599 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 53.5% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 23 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.3% amongst all test, and 21.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,939 cases for the county, and 142 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 21 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.9% amongst all test, and 45.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,685 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 67 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.6% amongst all test, and 24.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,436 cases for the county, and 193 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 62.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 131 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.1% amongst all test, and 30.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 35,153 cases for the county, and 500 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 56.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 35 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.2% amongst all test, and 34.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,238 cases for the county, and 119 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.6% amongst all test, and 23.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,004 cases for the county, and 116 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 21 new cases and 1 new death reported. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.1% amongst all test, and 38.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,543 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 31 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.7% amongst all test, and 23.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,174 cases for the county, and 119 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 8 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.9% amongst all test, and 21.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,541 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 41 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.7% amongst all test, and 28.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,199 cases for the county, and 188 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 16 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.3% amongst all test, and 23.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,380 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 7 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 6.9% amongst all test, and 13.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,719 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 23 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.6% amongst all test, and 22.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,085 cases for the county, and 100 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 23 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.2% amongst all test, and 35% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,968 cases for the county, and 53 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 22.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.