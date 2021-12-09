IN COVID-19: December 09, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths on Thursday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,145,633 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,351 deaths reported in the state, with 603 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 53.6% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

97.583% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 2.417% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.049% have been hospitalized, and only 0.026% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid.

Dubois County saw 26 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.9% amongst all test, and 22.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,964 cases for the county, and 142 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 12 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.2% amongst all test, and 44.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,697 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 62 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.4% amongst all test, and 23.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,498 cases for the county, and 193 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 62.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 111 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.1% amongst all test, and 28.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 35,264 cases for the county, and 500 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 56.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 42 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.8% amongst all test, and 33.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,280 cases for the county, and 119 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 14 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.9% amongst all test, and 27.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,018 cases for the county, and 116 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 22 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.6% amongst all test, and 37.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,565 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 25 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.6% amongst all test, and 22.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,199 cases for the county, and 119 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 4 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.3% amongst all test, and 21.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,545 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 31 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.2% amongst all test, and 29% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,230 cases for the county, and 188 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 18 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.2% amongst all test, and 24.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,398 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 8 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 6.3% amongst all test, and 13.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,727 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 46 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.3% amongst all test, and 23.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,131 cases for the county, and 100 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 20 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.2% amongst all test, and 32% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,9888 cases for the county, and 53 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.