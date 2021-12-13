IN COVID-19: December 13, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,005 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths on Friday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,162,284 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,471 deaths reported in the state, with 613 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 53.8% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 47 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 7 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.9% amongst all test, and 23.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,038 cases for the county, and 144 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 38 new cases over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.2% amongst all test, and 40.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,752 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 144 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 66 cases and 1 death reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.5% amongst all test, and 29.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,692 cases for the county, and 196 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 62.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 352 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 137 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.7% amongst all test, and 26.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 35,742 cases for the county, and 502 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 63 new cases over the weekend, with 18 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.8% amongst all test, and 35.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,374 cases for the county, and 119 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 67 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 44 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.1% amongst all test, and 32.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,166 cases for the county, and 117 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 31 new cases over the weekend, with 5 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.8% amongst all test, and 38.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,617 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 36 new cases over the weekend, with 5 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.1% amongst all test, and 25.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,253 cases for the county, and 119 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 9 new cases over the weekend, with no cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.5% amongst all test, and 28% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,556 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 75 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 23 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.3% amongst all test, and 29.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,348 cases for the county, and 189 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 36 new cases over the weekend, with 12 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.5% amongst all test, and 25% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,462 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 19 new cases over the weekend, with 6 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.3% amongst all test, and 25.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,753 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 67 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 22 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.9% amongst all test, and 24.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,232 cases for the county, and 102 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 20 new cases over the weekend, with 7 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.9% amongst all test, and 32.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,042 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 22.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.