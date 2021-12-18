IN COVID-19: December 17, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,181 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths on Friday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,181,554 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,757 deaths reported in the state, with 628 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 24 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.2% amongst all test, and 21.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,139 cases for the county, and 145 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 11 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.3% amongst all test, and 39.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,806 cases for the county, and 49 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 36 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.7% amongst all test, and 24.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,889 cases for the county, and 198 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 104 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.6% amongst all test, and 22.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 36,203 cases for the county, and 503 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 27 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.8% amongst all test, and 29.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,481 cases for the county, and 121 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 62 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.6% amongst all test, and 35.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,317 cases for the county, and 117 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 23 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.5% amongst all test, and 41.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,679 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 20 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11% amongst all test, and 25.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,326 cases for the county, and 121 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 5 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.8% amongst all test, and 33.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,576 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 49 new cases and 3 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.9% amongst all test, and 33% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,502 cases for the county, and 197 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 20 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.6% amongst all test, and 26.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,517 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 5 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.4% amongst all test, and 36.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,777 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 34 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.6% amongst all test, and 27% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,335 cases for the county, and 103 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 5 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.8% amongst all test, and 28.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,082 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.