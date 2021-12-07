IN COVID-19: December 7, 2021

Indiana Department of Health reported 4,241 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 new deaths on Tuesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,134,898 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,230 deaths reported in the state, with 599 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. As of Tuesday, only 53.4% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 43 new cases and 2 new deaths reported Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.4% amongst all test, and 20.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,917 cases for the county, and 142 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of Tuesday, only 57.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of Monday:

Spencer has 13 new cases and 1 new death, with 50.7% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 17 new cases and 1 new death, with 35.4% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 9 new cases, with 42.2% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 25 new cases and 2 new deaths, with 49% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 11 new cases and 1 new death, with 48.5% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has 10 new cases, with 42.6% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 5 new cases, with 46.1% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 17 new cases, with 57% of its population vaccinated.

And Warrick has 49 new cases and 1 new death, with 62.4% of its population vaccinated.

Currently 23.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.