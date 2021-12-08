Indiana State police seeking information

While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots.

The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.

They have already identified the male in these images that were used by the profile and have found the male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.