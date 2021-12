You’re getting some money back from the state. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday unveiled plans to give every taxpayer in the state a 125-dollar rebate next year. The governor says Indiana finished the year with a surplus and should send some of that money back to taxpayers. The 125 dollars-a-piece comes to 545-million-dollars in all. The governor says the refunds will be applied after people file their taxes.

