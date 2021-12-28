Indiana’s Secretary of State is leaving her job within the Republican Party to focus on her other job. Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is leaving her post as Republican Party vice chairwoman. She’s held that job since 2019. Sullivan is facing two Republican challengers in the election for Secretary of State. She said in a statement that she wants to step back from the party to focus on her duties as Secretary of State in Indiana

