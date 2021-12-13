INDOT has announced lane closures for the intersection of U.S. 50 and SR 257

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the intersection of U.S. 50 and State Road 257 in Washington for concrete pavement repairs.

Beginning on or around Monday, Dec. 13, contractors will close the westbound driving lane of U.S. 50 at S.R. 257 for this operation. The north side approach area from S.R. 257 to the U.S. 50 and the inside turn lane on the eastbound U.S. 50 will also be affected by this closure. Eastbound driving and passing lanes will flow normally. This operation was rescheduled from Nov. 8.

During the project, lane closures will be in place around the clock. Work is scheduled to last until the end of December depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.