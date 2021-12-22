in.form: Precious Blood Catholic Church

Posted By: WJTS Staff December 22, 2021

Bill Potter sits down with Ann Nagy & Jeanne Campbell to discuss the upcoming Organ Dedication Concert on January 2, 2022.

More information can be found at: preciousbloodjasperin.org

