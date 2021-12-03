Jasper man arrested on Domestic Battery early Friday morning.

Jasper man arrested on Domestic Battery charges early Friday morning.

The Jasper Police Responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute around 3:24 am Friday morning.

Upon investigation, it was determined the male suspect 36-year-old Samuel J Huffman strangled and physically assaulted a female victim in the presence of juveniles.

Huffman was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois county security center and charged with strangulation a level 6 felony and domestic battery in the presence of juveniles a level 6 felony.